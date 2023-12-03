Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Nabors Industries worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 392.7% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 283,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 225,940 shares during the period. Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $19,420,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after acquiring an additional 136,874 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $14,112,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $622,521.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,997.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $87.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.03. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.62.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. Analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

