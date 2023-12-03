Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.39 Million Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of AtriCure worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AtriCure in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AtriCure stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $59.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.06.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

