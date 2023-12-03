Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 1,165.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,685 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Payoneer Global worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 66,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $360,782.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 769,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,798.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 66,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $360,782.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 769,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,798.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avi Zeevi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,549. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

PAYO stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $208.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.