Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.05 Million in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,312,440,000 after acquiring an additional 139,264 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,189,000 after acquiring an additional 89,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,523,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,963,000 after purchasing an additional 140,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $215.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.76. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.21.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,055. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

