Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.26 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 122.1% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 75,984 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $547,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.51.

Truist Financial stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

