Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 637.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $376,045.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $882,464.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $376,045.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,710.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONTO

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of ONTO opened at $141.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.41. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $147.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.35.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.