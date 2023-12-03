Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 347,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 907.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,954 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Trading Up 22.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $7.64 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $7.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

