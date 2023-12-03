Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 347,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 907.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,954 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CleanSpark Trading Up 22.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $7.64 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $7.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CleanSpark Company Profile
CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.
