Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,258,000 after purchasing an additional 486,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,160,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $130,633,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,637,000 after buying an additional 60,914 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $72,102,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 60,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,511,661.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,973,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,227,795.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin purchased 2,500 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $114,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 60,874 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $2,511,661.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,973,044 shares in the company, valued at $370,227,795.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,108,205 shares of company stock worth $39,128,481 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAA

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAA opened at $32.99 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.