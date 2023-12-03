Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Zuora at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zuora by 8,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Zuora by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

Zuora stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.87%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,245.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 129,166 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $1,063,036.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,245.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,775,153 over the last three months. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

