Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 15,374 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.18.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus began coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

