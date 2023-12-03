Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 276.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,754 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Buckle worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Buckle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

In other news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk acquired 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,102.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.09. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

