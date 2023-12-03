Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 117,126 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,126 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 75,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144,254 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HashiCorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in HashiCorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,388,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,436,000 after buying an additional 108,068 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after buying an additional 3,021,230 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCP opened at $24.02 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $38,939.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,970.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $38,939.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,709 shares in the company, valued at $783,970.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,668 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

HCP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

