Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,181 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ExlService by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $37.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

