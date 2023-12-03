Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,897 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GMS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $66.55. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.42 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of GMS in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on GMS in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Read Our Latest Report on GMS

About GMS

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.