Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.36 Million Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

Duolingo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $213.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -790.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.33. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $226.79.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total value of $571,355.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,763.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,745 shares of company stock worth $68,718,146 in the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

