Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $802,968,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $229,590,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 285,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,597,691.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,597,691.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,342 shares of company stock valued at $20,462,071. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $162.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $164.85. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.02.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

