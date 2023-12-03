Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088,933 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Hagerty worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HGTY. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hagerty by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hagerty by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HGTY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.65. 34,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $10.42.

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Hagerty had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $275.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

