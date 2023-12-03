Granahan Investment Management LLC Invests $746,000 in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bel Fuse at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BELFB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,216,000 after buying an additional 510,513 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at about $4,829,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 100.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 114,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 3.4 %

Bel Fuse stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,376. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.36. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.67%.

About Bel Fuse

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Articles

