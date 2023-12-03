Granahan Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Energy Recovery worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 170,600 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,576,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 84,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 40,181 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERII has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

ERII stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 532,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,824. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Moon bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Moon bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 121,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $2,187,321.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

