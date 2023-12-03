Granahan Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,919,000 after buying an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,486,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,167,000 after buying an additional 529,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after buying an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,273,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,921,000 after buying an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.7% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170,773 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,155,000 after buying an additional 155,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,193. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $47.17.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at $182,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at $182,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Marie Hansen acquired 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,876.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,876.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,135 shares of company stock valued at $241,544 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

