Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 60,271 Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,271 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.98% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,193,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 405,781 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $610,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

CSSE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 392,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $7.03.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

