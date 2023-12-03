Granahan Investment Management LLC Takes $301,000 Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,187. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.28. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.70 and a 52 week high of $199.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTS. StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

