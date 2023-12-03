Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Stock Position Raised by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,862 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Gray Television worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,705,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after acquiring an additional 201,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after acquiring an additional 97,570 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,787,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,328,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,465,000 after acquiring an additional 84,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 966,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.70. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.46 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTN. StockNews.com began coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gray Television

About Gray Television

(Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.