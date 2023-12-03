Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Acquires 421 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,724. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

