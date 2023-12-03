Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Acquires New Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of APAM stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $38.26. 612,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,870. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

View Our Latest Report on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.