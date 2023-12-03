Guess?, Inc. (GES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 22nd

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.

Guess? has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Guess? has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guess? to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? Stock Performance

NYSE:GES opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.85. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Guess? had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Guess?’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GES. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Guess?

Insider Activity at Guess?

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $158,814.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Guess? by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Guess? by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.