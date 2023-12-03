HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,007,600 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 3,729,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,113.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLFFF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HelloFresh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $16.25 on Friday. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40.

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

