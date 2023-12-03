Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Financial Analysis

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 22.92% 12.05% 1.10% Heritage Commerce 29.91% 11.08% 1.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares South Plains Financial and Heritage Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $237.31 million 1.89 $58.24 million $3.73 7.31 Heritage Commerce $198.94 million 2.79 $66.56 million $1.18 7.69

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for South Plains Financial and Heritage Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heritage Commerce 0 1 1 0 2.50

South Plains Financial presently has a consensus target price of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.08%. Heritage Commerce has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.09%. Given Heritage Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. South Plains Financial pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South Plains Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats South Plains Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; multifamily loans on residential properties; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

