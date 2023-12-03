Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Acquires 206 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,776 shares of company stock worth $23,452,924 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day moving average of $129.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

