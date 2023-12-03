Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hostess Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 714,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 478,402 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,323,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.09 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.