Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.58.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.09 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
