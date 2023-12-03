Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,704,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $753,036,000 after buying an additional 682,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 64.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,744,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,437,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HES opened at $141.07 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average of $145.85.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

