IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on IceCure Medical from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

IceCure Medical Trading Down 5.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ ICCM opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.03. IceCure Medical has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICCM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IceCure Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

