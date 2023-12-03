Information Services Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.
Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.
Information Services Group Stock Performance
Shares of III stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $213.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $5.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Information Services Group by 31.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Information Services Group by 535.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 58.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Information Services Group
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Information Services Group
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.