Information Services Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of III stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $213.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $5.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $71.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Information Services Group by 31.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Information Services Group by 535.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 58.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

