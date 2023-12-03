Insider Selling: MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Insider Sells £906 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report) insider John Johnston sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.72), for a total transaction of £906 ($1,144.37).

MaxCyte Stock Down 0.7 %

MXCT opened at GBX 375 ($4.74) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 14.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of GBX 180 ($2.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 500 ($6.32). The company has a market capitalization of £388.43 million, a PE ratio of -1,293.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 274.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 311.58.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

