Inspired (LON:INSE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $63.07

Shares of Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.07 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.73). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.75), with a volume of 948 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.45 million, a PE ratio of -245.83 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Inspired’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Inspired’s dividend payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

