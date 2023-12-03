Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.74. 43,928,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,540,776. The firm has a market cap of $184.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

