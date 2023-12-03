International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.20.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of INSW stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.06. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.03 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 39.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $42,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,825.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $203,455 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in International Seaways by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in International Seaways by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 802,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,702,000 after acquiring an additional 70,898 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,594,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

