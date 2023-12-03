Intuit’s (INTU) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $642.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $582.78.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $574.32 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $599.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

