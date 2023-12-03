Investec Group (LON:INVP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $466.98

Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 466.98 ($5.90) and traded as high as GBX 521.20 ($6.58). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 521.20 ($6.58), with a volume of 375,193 shares trading hands.

Investec Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 483.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 467.16.

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Investec Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,520.55%.

Insider Transactions at Investec Group

Investec Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 187,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.39), for a total value of £802,482.45 ($1,013,619.36). Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

