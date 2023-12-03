iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0528 per share on Friday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EAOK opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.44.
iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile
