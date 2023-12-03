iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stake Decreased by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 2.5% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after buying an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after purchasing an additional 326,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,104,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 70,123.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,741,000 after purchasing an additional 140,247 shares during the period.

IWV stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.04. 202,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,224. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.18. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $216.20 and a 1 year high of $264.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

