iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $99.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average of $93.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.