ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from ITEX’s previous dividend of $0.10.
ITEX Price Performance
ITEX stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. ITEX has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.55.
About ITEX
