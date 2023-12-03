Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 16,030 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,978,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,297. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.1862 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.