Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $11.54 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.2% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $461.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,396,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,004. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $437.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.50. The company has a market cap of $356.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.