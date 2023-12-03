Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 650.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,095.7% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,441,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,998,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,821,178. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

