Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.39. 37,048,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,324,732. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $194.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,011.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

