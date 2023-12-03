Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.8% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.69. 4,897,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,106. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.95.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.