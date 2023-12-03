Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.84. 1,553,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,995. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.86. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

