Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,903 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Price Performance

C traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,053,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,935,538. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.